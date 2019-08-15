FC Spartak Moscow advances to UEFA Europe League qualification play-off

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. FC Spartak Moscow has secured a 2:1 victory over FC Thun (Switzerland) in the follow-up match of the third qualification round of the UEFA Europe League. The match took place at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, attended by 33,076 spectators.

Ezequiel Ponce (52’) and Andre Schurrle (58’) scored the two goals for FC Spartak. FC Thun’s Stefan Glarner was its team’s only scorer (7’). In the first match of the round, FC Spartak also snatched a win with a 3:2 score.

Manager of the Russian national team Stanislav Cherchesov was present at the match.

FC Spartak will now face the winner of the match between FC Braga (Portugal) and FC Brondby (Denmark) in the play-off round of the UEFA Europe League qualification. The first match of the round, held in Denmark, ended with a 4:2 score in favor of the Portuguese club. The second match is currently taking place in Portugal.