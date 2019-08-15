Japanese Olympic Committee invites Russian President Putin to 2020 Olympics in Tokyo

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS, Andrey Kartashov/. The Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) has extended an invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Nobuyuki Asai, an assistant of the JOC chief, told TASS on Thursday.

"We have forwarded an official invitation to President Vladimir Putin," Asai, who is currently on an official visit to Moscow, stated. "We are definitely waiting for him in Tokyo."

Asai, who is a member of the Executive Board of the International Sambo Federation (FIAS), is paying a visit to Moscow to sign a cooperation agreement with the Dmitry Nosov School of Martial Arts.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo are scheduled to be held between July 24 and August 9 and the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games will run between August 25 and September 6. The Olympic flame will be lit on March 11, 2020 in memory of the 2011 tragedy and the Olympic torch relay will start on March 26, 2020 from the Fukushima Prefecture.