Russian boxer Povetkin to undergo doping tests before and after his bout with Hughie Fury

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russian heavyweight boxer Alexander Povetkin will undergo doping tests before and after his fight on August 31 in London against Britain’s Hughie Fury, Vadim Kornilov, the head of the Boxing World promotion company, told TASS on Thursday.

Both Povetkin and Fury decided to sign up with the program of the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA).

"VADA carries out doping tests during the preparations for the fight as well as after the bout," Kornilov said in an interview with TASS. "It is impossible to say in advance how many doping samples will be collected in total."

According to VADA’s official website: "The Voluntary Anti-Doping Association is an independent organization founded to offer and promote effective anti-doping programs in boxing and mixed martial arts… Through voluntary participation, VADA aims to help protect the health and safety of athletes who are willing to demonstrate their commitment to clean sport."

The fight between 39-year-old Povetkin and 24-year-old Fury at the O2 Arena in London this month will be held within the frames of the Night of the Championship Boxing event, which has the prime fight of the night between WBA and WBO Lightweight Champion Vasily Lomachenko of Ukraine and Luke Campbell of Great Britain.

Late last year Povetkin underwent surgery on his elbows and media reported later that the Russian boxer was most likely to hold his next fight in the US city of Chicago in May. However, Povetkin told TASS in late March that as his next fight was still unscheduled, he continued practicing hard.

Povetkin, who turns 40 in September, said at that time that he was "not thinking about wrapping up with sports career."

On September 22, 2018, UK’s WBA belt holder Anthony Joshua defeated Povetkin in the seventh round with a technical knockout, defending his WBA (World Boxing Association), WBO (World Boxing Organization) and IBF (International Boxing Federation) world heavyweight titles. The Russian boxer was rushed for medical assistance after the match.

Povetkin is known to the fans as the ‘Russian Vityaz,’ and boasts a personal record of 34 wins (24 KOs) and two defeats throughout his career. The Russian boxer is also gold medalist of the 2004 Summer Olympic Games in Athens.

Hughie Fury, who is a cousin of former IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO Champion Tyson Fury, has a record of 23 wins (13 by KOs) and two defeats.