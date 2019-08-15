Liverpool defeats Chelsea on penalties to win UEFA Super Cup

ISTANBUL, August 15. /TASS/. Liverpool FC won the 2019 UEFA Super Cup after defeating Chelsea FC in a penalty shoot-out in Turkey’s Istanbul on Wednesday.

The match finished 2-2 after extra time. The goals were scored by Liverpool’s Sadio Mane (48’, 95’) and Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud (36’) and Jorginho (101’, on penalty).

The game went to a penalty shootout, which Liverpool won 5:4.

A female team of referees, led by Stephanie Frappart, has been appointed to officiate the game. It was the first time that a female official took charge of a major UEFA men's competition event - a showpiece match seen as the curtain-raiser to the new season, pitting the UEFA Champions League holders against the winners of the UEFA Europa League.