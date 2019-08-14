American 15-year-old prodigy Cori Gauff granted wildcard for US Open tennis tournament

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. American 15-year-old tennis player Cori Gauff has been granted a wildcard to play at this year’s closing Grand Slam tournament, the US Open, which has $57.24 million in prize money up for grabs, the tournament’s official website reported on Wednesday.

"The 15-year-old became the youngest player to qualify for Wimbledon in the Open era before setting the sporting world ablaze by reaching the round of 16 this summer, and she headlines the list of women’s singles main-draw and qualifying wild-card selections announced by the USTA [the United States Tennis Association]," a statement from the tournament’s organizers reads.

At the 2019 Wimbledon, Gauff reached the fourth round, where she lost to the eventual winner Simona Halep of Romania, and became the youngest tennis player in the past 23 years to reach the round of last 16 at the Grand Slam tournaments. She is currently ranked 140th in the WTA (Women Tennis Association).

The organizers stated that besides Gauff four more teenagers received wildcards for the tournament. Eight wildcards were available for this year’s Grand Slam event in New York.

"A trio of 17-year-old Americans — Caty McNally, Whitney Osuigwe and Katie Volynets — as well as 16-year-old French player Diane Parry make up the rest of the teenage representation," the statement reads.

One of the wildcards was extended to 2011 US Open Champion Samantha Stosur of Australia. The 35-year-old Australian tennis player is set to make her 15th main-draw appearance at the US Open series.

The 2019 US Open will be the 139th edition of this prestigious tennis tournament in the United States. The matches will be played outdoors on hard courts in New York at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center between August 26 and September 8.