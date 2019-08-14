Two Russian taekwondo fighters earn spots in 2020 Summer Olympics — head coach

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russian taekwondo fighters Vladislav Larin and Maxim Khramtsov have secured their berths at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo due to high ratings of both fighters, Vadim Ivanov, head coach of the Russian national taekwondo team, told TASS on Wednesday.

"The Olympic ratings will be in fact closed in early December," Ivanov said in an interview with TASS.

"However, Khramtsov and Larin have already gained the number of points, which allows us to speak about their participation in the 2020 Games," he said. "There are only four tournaments left before the ratings will be closed."

As of August, Larin, who is fighting in the over 80 kg weight category, boasts 651.87 points and Khramtsov, who is competing in the under 80 kg weight category, packs 530.42 points.

Taekwondo competitions at the Summer Olympics next year in Tokyo will feature 128 fighters in eight weight categories — four categories for men and four for women.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo are scheduled to be held between July 24 and August 9 and the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games will run between August 25 and September 6. The Olympic flame will be lit on March 11, 2020 in memory of the 2011 tragedy and the Olympic torch relay will start on March 26, 2020 from the Fukushima Prefecture.