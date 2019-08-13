China's Olympic figure skating team perform in Sanya

SANYA, August 13. /TASS/. China's national figure skating team performed for residents and guests of Sanya on Sports Day, the Hainan Daily reported.

According to the newspaper, more than ten athletes from the country's Olympic team took part in the performance on the city's ice arena: Cui Wenjing and Han Tsun, as well as Peng Cheng and Jin Yang.

Moreover, Hainan figure skaters, who have been training on this arena for a year, performed as well. As the head coach of the Chinese figure skating team Zhao Hongbo noted, winter sports and, in particular, ice sports on Hainan have been developing only recently, but they are very promising indeed.

"Demonstration performances by famous athletes allow us to send a positive message to the public, they popularize winter sports throughout the country. Also, such events can enrich the sports and cultural life of Sanya residents," the coach emphasized.

According to Hainan Daily, the Sanya ice arena was built a year ago. Since then, many figure skating centers have been opened all over the city, and the creation of a local hockey club has also been announced. In the future the club will have to take part in national championships. According to the estimates of the arena's administration, about 50,000 people have already tested their ice skating skills during the year in a year.

Sports Day was established in China a year after the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics and is celebrated on August 8. The country is currently preparing for the 2022 Winter Olympics, which will also be hosted by the Chinese capital. For several years now, the authorities have been promoting the popularization of winter sports among the Chinese people.