Russia’s 2017 European weightlifting champion Mstiyeva banned over anti-doping violations

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Russian weightlifter Diana Mstiyeva has been slapped with a suspension for violations of anti-doping regulations, the press office of the Russian Weightlifting Federation (RWF) announced on Tuesday.

According to the RWF press office, the 24-year-old weightlifter has been suspended for the term of eight years and her ban officially starts from May 14, 2019.

Mstiyeva is the 2017 European champion in the under 90 kilograms weight category and the 2019 European Championship’s silver medalist in the under 87 kilograms weight category.

Commenting on the situation, RWF President Alexander Petrov said in an interview with TASS that such severe ban of eight years was imposed against Mstiyeva because it was not her first time violating anti-doping rules.

"Why eight years of ban instead of standard four years? This athlete had been previously caught violating anti-doping rules and this is why she was now slapped with such a lengthy suspension," Petrov said.

"A doping sample collected from Mstiyeva during an out-of-competition period tested positive for a banned substance," the RWF president added.

Mstiyeva served a two-year disqualification for violations of anti-doping regualtions between April 18, 2014 and April 17, 2016.

Earlier in the day, the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) announced that it imposed provisional suspensions against five other Russian athletes, citing violations of anti-doping rules based on the data from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory.

The names of the Russian weightlifters at issue are: Ruslan Albegov, David Bedzhanyan, Oleg Chen, Yegor Klimonov and Tima Turiyeva. They have been all provisionally suspended as of August 12, 2019.