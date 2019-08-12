Ukraine to take part in 2019 World Boxing Championships in Russia — Russian official

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian national boxing team has confirmed that it will compete at the 2019 AIBA World Boxing Championships in Russia’s Yekaterinburg scheduled for September, Russian Boxing Federation Secretary General Umar Kremlev told TASS on Monday.

"The Ukrainian team has confirmed that it will take part in the World Championships in Yekaterinburg. Ukrainian boxers will be represented in all the eight weight classes of the tournament. I don’t see any reasons why they would have any problems with coming to Russia. This is our brotherly nation, and boxing unites us," he said.

The 2019 AIBA World Boxing Championships is due in Yekaterinburg on September 7-21.