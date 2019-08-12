Russian pilots grab three medals at European Advanced Aerobatic Championship

MOSCOW, August 12./TASS/. The Russian national team won three medals at the European Advanced Aerobatic Championship that ended in Poland on Sunday, the Moscow Aero Sports Federation issued a report on Monday.

The Russian athletes "grabbed the gold in the ‘free unknown’ program, silver in the team count and bronze in the individual count," it read. The French team came first in the team count.

The championship took place in the Polish city of Torun. Eight Russian pilots took part, flying Su-31M, Extra 300 and Extra 330 aircraft. Overall, 46 pilots from eight countries participated. France, Germany, Poland, Romania, Finland, Lithuania and Ukraine sent their pilots along with Russia.

The events included the so-called ‘unknown’ program that is unveiled to the pilots only 12 hours before the performance.