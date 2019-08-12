Montenegrin striker Djordjevic leaves Zenit St. Petersburg FC for Lokomotiv Moscow

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Montenegrin footballer Luka Djordjevic has left Zenit St. Petersburg to join Lokomotiv Moscow FC, the press office of the football club in Moscow announced on Monday.

Lokomotiv Moscow FC’s press service did not provide the details of the contract with the 25-year-old forward, stating only that Djordjevic’s jersey in the team will be Number 22.

"I am very glad to join such huge club as Lokomotiv," Djordjevic was quoted as saying in a statement posted on the club’s official website. "It is extremely important that people are really waiting for me here and believe in me."

"It gives me extra strength. I see my future with Lokomotiv Moscow," he added.

Commenting on the transfer, Lokomotiv Moscow Director General Vasily Kiknadze said: "We are very glad to sign a contract with Djordjevic."

"Luka is a very good and multifaceted forward, who will freshen up the team and add variability on the offense," Kiknadze said. "I am sure that Djordjevic will reinforce our team and we pin great hopes on him."

Djordjevic joined Zenit St. Petersburg in the summer of 2012 and played 30 matches for the club in which he scored three goals and delivered two assists. As part of Zenit, Djordjevic became the 2016 Russia Super Cup winner, as well as silver and bronze medalist of the Russian Championships (2013 and 2017 respectively).

Between the summers of 2017 and 2019, Djordjevic played on loan in 50 matches for Russia’s Arsenal Tula FC booking 16 goals and six assists.

He was listed among the Top 33 Russian Premier League players based on the results of the 2018/2019 season.