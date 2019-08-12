EuroLeague’s best scorer Mike James joins CSKA Moscow basketball club

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. US basketball player Mike James, who was named the best scorer of the EuroLeague tournament last season, has signed a contract with CSKA Moscow basketball club, the press office of the Russian club announced on Monday.

According to the club's statement, the 28-year-old US-born point guard, who is 1 meter 85 centimeters tall, signed a contract with CSKA Moscow for one year.

"Mike is a very talented player, who can create his own shots and open up situations for his teammates," CSKA Head Coach Dimitris Itoudis was quoted as saying in the statement commenting on the contract. "During all these years in the EuroLeague and on different levels, he proved that he can score, but he also needs to adjust our system."

"He already committed in our talks that he is ready to do so. We wish him to stay healthy and help our team achieve new goals," Itoudis, who led the club last season to win the 2018/2019 EuroLeague, added.

The American point guard said commenting on joining CSKA Moscow: "I’m excited to join a team with winning expectations and a winning mentality."

"I’m honored that coach Itoudis chose me and let me come and join a team that won the EuroLeague last year, and I’m ready to help the team win in any way possible," James stated.

He is now the ninth foreign player on the roster of CSKA Moscow before the upcoming season and in line with the regulations of the Russia-based VTB United League each club is allowed to have eight foreign players, plus another one, who would be eligible for playing only at the European level competitions.

"The player who will be available for EuroLeague games only will be named by the coaching staff before the start of the official season," CSKA Moscow club said in its statement.

During his seven-year professional basketball career Mike James defended various basketball clubs in Europe including in Croatia, Greece, Israel, Spain and Italy. Playing for Italy’s Olimpia Milan in the 2018-2019 season, he was awarded Alphonso Ford Trophy as the EuroLeague best scorer (19.8 points in 30 matches on average).

His contract with Olimpia Milan was signed until 2021, but as a result of reshuffles in the Italian basketball club both sides agreed earlier in the year to terminate the contract.

James also hit the courts of the US-based NBA Championship in the 2017/2018 season. Having played that season a total of 36 matches for Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans, given an average playing time of 19.1 minutes per game, he averaged 9.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists.