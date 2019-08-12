UEFA content with Lokomotiv Moscow FC’s implementation of fair play regulations

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has no issues at all against Russia’s Lokomotiv Moscow FC regarding the club’s implementation of the financial fair play regulations, a senior executive with the Russian football club told TASS on Monday.

"This year we have no issues whatsoever [regarding the fair play rules’ implementation]," Anatoly Meshcheryakov, the chairman of the Board of Directors of Lokomotiv Moscow FC, said in an interview with TASS.

"We conduct a thorough evaluation of all possible risks and keep working within the frames of assessment of the risks and boundary conditions, which we are faced with," he continued. "It is very good that spectators are reacting this way as they come and spend money, and this is one of our [income] sources."

"Unfortunately, it [the income source] is insufficient, but we keep working with other commercial partners and it is very boring and monotonous work," Meshcheryakov added.

The principle of financial fair play was approved by the UEFA Executive Committee in September of 2009 and came into force in 2011. Since then each club participating in UEFA competitions must prove it has no overdue liabilities to other football clubs and to its players as well as no tax arrears. A football club must also prove that it did not spent more than it earned.

Due to violations of the financial fair play regulations, Russian club Dynamo Moscow was excluded in 2015 from taking part in all European level football tournaments, and another Russian club, Rubin Kazan FC, was suspended by the UEFA for one season in October 2018.

Meshcheryakov also told TASS that the club was not intending to pay extra money for the transfer of new players.

"Questions about transfers are an absolutely normal situation and when the transfer window is closed all of these questions will disappear naturally," he stated. "We are working very carefully on the transfer market, we are also very careful about our money and the work is not over yet."

"We will be certainly not paying extra money for players, because this is what some of the agents wish for, but I believe this is what they will continue wishing for in the end. The greed usually ends up with poverty," Meshcheryakov added.

Lokomotiv Moscow FC is currently ranked fifth in the Russian Premier League (RPL) with 10 points after five rounds.