RUSADA reports over 150 cases of suspected anti-doping violations in 2019

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) has registered 151 cases of possible anti-doping rule violations from January to July 2019, RUSADA Deputy Director General Margarita Pakhnotskaya told TASS on Saturday.

According to the submitted data, RUSADA revealed more anti-doping rule violations in the first seven months of 2019 than throughout 2018 (151 and 146 respectively).

Pakhnotskaya added that in July the agency’s inspectors reported 49 suspected anti-doping rule violations.