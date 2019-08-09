Russian Medvedev trounces Thiem to reach Montreal semifinals

TASS, August 9. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev has defeated Austria’s Dominic Thiem in their quarterfinal match in the ATP Coupe Rogers tournament in Montreal, offering around $6.3 million in prize money.

The 23-year old Russian prevailed 6:3, 6:1 in 56 minutes. Medvedev is currently ranked No. 9 in the ATP rankings, while Montreal’s seed No.2 Thiem occupies fourth spot. The players faced off for the third time, with the Russian grabbing his first victory.

Medvedev (seed No. 8) will contest the semifinal match against either fellow Russian Karen Khachanov (6) or German Alexander Zverev (3).

Medvedev’s best result at the Grand Slam tournaments is the fourth round of the 2019 Australian Open, he has won four ATP titles.

The tournament in Montreal is scheduled to complete on August 11.