CSKA Moscow eyes transfer deal of Brazilian FC Fluminense’s forward Pedro — media

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Russia’s CSKA Moscow football club eyes a purchase of Brazilian forward Pedro from Fluminense club, Brazil’s UOL web portal reported on Friday citing its source.

According to the UOL report, the transfer deal of the 22-year-old Brazilian striker may reach 15 million euros (some $16.8 million).

After joining Fluminense FC in 2014, Pedro booked 20 goals and three assists in 57 matches he played for the club at various tournaments.

CSKA Moscow FC is currently second with nine points after four rounds of the Russian Premier League (RPL) tournament and is scheduled to play its next match at home against Sochi FC this Sunday, August 11.