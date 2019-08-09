German striker Philipp leaves Borussia Dortmund for Russia’s Dynamo Moscow FC

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. German forward Maximilian Philipp has signed a four-year contract with Russia’s Dynamo Moscow football club, the press office of the Russian club announced on Friday.

Germany’s Bild reported earlier that the Russian football club was ready to pay for Philipp 20 million euros ($22.4 million), which was a record sum ever paid by Dynamo Moscow. Transfermarkt web portal has estimated the current value of the German player at 13 million euros ($14.6 million).

The 25-year-old signed up with Dynamo after playing for Borussia Dortmund since 2017 as an attacking midfielder. In his 51 matches for Borussia Dortmund at various tournaments he booked 11 goals and eight assists.

Dynamo Moscow FC is currently 10th in the Russian Premier League (RPL) standings with five points and the club is scheduled to play its next match on August 10 at home against Zenit St. Petersburg FC.