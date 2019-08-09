Dynamo Moscow football club signs up defensive midfielder Roman Neustadter

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Roman Neustadter, a defensive midfielder of the Russian national football team, has signed a one-year contract with Dynamo Moscow FC, the club’s press office announced on Friday.

The 31-year-old footballer played for Turkey’s Fenerbahce FC since 2016 and earlier in the year both sides agreed against extending the contract, which expired on July 1, 2019.

Neustadter played in 181 matches at different tournaments for the Turkish football club having scored eight goals. Before joining Fenerbahce in 2016, he also played for German football clubs Mainz, Borussia Monchengladbach and Schalke 04.

Dynamo Moscow FC is currently 10th in the Russian Premier League (RPL) tournament with five points and the club is scheduled to play its next match at home against Zenit St. Petersburg.