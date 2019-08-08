Russia-based IT company to automate fan access to 2022 World Cup in Qatar

KAZAN, August 8. /TASS/. Russia’s Infomatika, a corporate domicile of the IT-Park in Tatarstan, will provide stadium visitors with an access control and management system for the Qatar-hosted 2022 FIFA World Cup, press service of the IT-park reports on Thursday.

"Infomatika, the corporate domicile of IT-Park, was selected as the official vendor of attendance access control and management systems for the Al-Rayyan Stadium for the 2022 World Cup matches in Qatar. Infomatika has successfully passed all the required tests and verifications, having adapted the Horizon series turnstile system and the Navigare automatic gate system to objectives and requirements of not merely FIFA but also subject to specific features of Qatar. The Gulf state has earned the title of one of the most challenging countries across the globe as far as weather conditions go because of the combination of heat, excessive humidity and sand dust," the press service said.

The solution offered by the Russian company is planned to be used at the Al-Rayyan Stadium that is under construction, designed to accommodate 40,000 fans.

The FIFA World Cup in Qatar will be held from November 21 to December 18, 2022, in eight stadiums across seven cities.