Russian tennis chief: Daniil Medvedev most likely to enter 2019 ATP Finals

According to the ATP’s weekly world rankings published on Monday, Medvedev, 23, climbed one spot to No. 9. The rankings list is topped by Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, who is followed by Rafael Nadal of Spain and Switzerland’s Roger Federer in 2nd and 3rd places respectively.

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS, Andrey Kartashov/. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev has all chances of entering this season’s ATP (the Association of Tennis Professionals) Finals, Shamil Tarpishchev, the president of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF), told TASS on Wednesday.

"Medvedev is currently solid on the track and I cannot but be glad with his progress," Tarpishchev said in an interview with TASS. "Considering his results this season, he has all chances of ending up among the participants of the ATP Finals."

Medvedev entered the ATP’s Top-10 on July 15. He is the four-time winner of the ATP tournaments and his best result playing in the Grand Slam competitions was reaching the quarterfinals stage of the 2019 Australian Open.

"I would like to point out that he was quick to improve his game after entering doubles competitions, which we always insisted upon," the RFU chief continued. "He is indeed keeps progressing. But, in order to defeat such tennis stars as Nadal, Federer and Djokovic, he needs striving to play closer to the court."

The ATP Finals is the pinnacle event for the world’s highest-ranked tennis players. It is organized annually and this year it will be held on November 10-17 at the O2 Arena in London.