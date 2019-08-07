UEFA Cup winning coach Gazzaev says could go back to coaching

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Valery Gazzaev, a lawmaker with the Russian parliament’s lower house, the State Duma, and former head coach of the Russian national football team, told TASS on Wednesday he could return to coaching.

Gazzaev, 65, wrapped up football coaching in 2013 and started a political career. He currently holds the post of deputy head of the Russian State Duma Committee on Physical Culture, Sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs.

"I have achieved almost everything during my [football] clubs' coaching career, except for one thing, which is to win the [UEFA] Champions League," Gazzaev, who also served as head coach of CSKA Moscow football club, said in an interview with TASS.

"It will certainly be interesting for me to work with a club which sets the most ambitious goals for the Champions League, and this has never been a secret," he continued.

"That was the situation in 2008 when I left CSKA. We really had a team, which was ready to play in this tournament [the Champions League]," Gazzaev said. "I believed it was necessary to reinforce several positions to put up a serious competition in the main European football clubs tournament, everything was possible, but unfortunately, we had differing views…, it was the time when we could have gone right till the end and this is what I regret."

"It was the time, when the [financial] crisis of 2008 occurred and everything else had an impact on the club, because we needed significant investments to be on par with the Champions League’s level," he stated.

"However, I keep believing that everything is still ahead," Gazzaev added.

Throughout his coaching career, Gazzaev won four Russian football championships, four Russian Cups and two Russian Super Cups. Led by Head Coach Gazzaev, CSKA Moscow became the first Russian football club to ever win the UEFA Cup in the 2004/2005 season’s final match against Portugal’s Sporting (3-1).

Gazzaev started his coaching career in 1989 and managed CSKA Moscow FC in 2001-2003 and 2004-2008. He led the club to win all possible Russian football titles as well as to bring the much-coveted UEFA Cup to Russia.

He also served as the head coach of the Russian national Under-21 team in 2001-2002 and managed the country’s national squad in 2002-2003.