Russia grabs first gold in European Advanced Aerobatic Championship

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. The Russian national team has won the first gold medal at the European Advanced Aerobatic Championship in Poland, the Federation of the Moscow Aero Sports said in a statement obtained by TASS on Tuesday.

"The first results of the European Advanced Aerobatic Championship in the ‘Advanced’ category have been announced. Russian national team member Dmitry Samokhvalov flying a Su-31M sports plane has won the gold medal," the statement says.

The European competition in the Polish city of Torun has brought together 46 pilots from eight countries. Aside from Russia, the national teams of France, Germany, Poland, Romania, Finland, Lithuania and Ukraine are participating in the championship. Russians are flying Su-31M, Extra 300 and Extra 330 planes in the competition.