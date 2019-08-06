AS Monaco midfielder Golovin: One of my teammates views joining Russian Premier League

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS, Andrey Kartashov/. Russian footballer Alexander Golovin, a midfielder for Monaco football club, told TASS that one of his club’s teammates was interested in joining the Russian Premier League (RPL),

Golovin signed a five-year contract with AS Monaco in the summer of 2018 for an undisclosed sum. His previous CSKA Moscow FC announced in a statement back then that the transfer deal for Golovin was a record-breaker for the Russian football club.

"My teammates keep asking me questions [about the RPL] and one of them had plans of going to Russia," Golovin said in an interview with TASS. "I am not giving his name, but I can say that he had almost joined the RPL in the current mid-season. Perhaps, he will eventually ink a transfer deal with the RPL."

"He asked me about the flights and I told him they are rather lengthy compared to France," Golovin continued. "Sometimes the flights are four-hour long."

"Yes, some players are interested [in joining the RPL], but 90% refuse citing the weather," the Russian footballer added.

Born in the Siberian town of Kaltan, the 23-year-old Golovin played a total of 113 matches for CSKA Moscow FC, including 23 matches as part of the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League and also won the Russian Premier League (RPL) championship in 2016. He debuted in the Russian top division in 2015 at the age of 18.

At the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, Golovin appeared in four matches for his national side scoring a goal and delivering two assists. In all, Golovin has registered 28 appearances playing for the Russian national squad throughout his career and scored three goals.