China's Sanya announces volunteers wanted for VI Asian Beach Games

SANYA, August 4./TASS/. China's resprt City of Sanya announced volunteers will be needed to support the VI Asian Beach Games, which will be held from November 28 to December 6, 2020, according to www.hinews.cn.

"During the training, the volunteers will receive information not only about the upcoming contest, but also about Chinese traditional culture, they will acquire communication skills in a foreign language and will become familiar with the rules of etiquette," the portal reported citing Sanya's Deputy Mayor Zhou Jun. "We also plan to use innovative training methods, which will allow volunteers to undergo theoretical training and practice remotely," he added.

According to the official, the organizers of the Games intend to attract about 4,000 volunteers. All of them will be divided into four main groups. The first one will be responsible for creating and promoting the image of Sanya, in particular, for organizing relevant events, creating advertising posters and videos.

Volunteers in the second group are planned to be involved in organizing the Games, photographing competitions and assisting in logistics.

The third group will include people who will participate in the organization of the opening and closing ceremonies of the Games, the work of the media center, and assistance in meeting guests at airport and hotels. The fourth group of volunteers will work in public places, shopping centers and on the territory of Sanya's tourist attractions to inform residents and visitors of the city about the competitions.

One can apply for the volunteer program on the official website of the Games until August 25, 2019.

About the games

Asian Beach Games is an event held every two years among Asian athletes. Traditionally, the Games include competitions in water sports (swimming, sailing, water polo), beach options for some sports (football, volleyball, basketball, sambo, bodybuilding, handball), as well as mixed sports, which are a combination of competitions for land and water.

For the first time the Asian Beach Games took place in 2008 in Bali, Indonesia. Sanya is not the first Chinese city to host competitions. In 2012, the Games were held in Haiyang City in Shandong Province. Over the years, competitions were also held in Indonesia (2008), Oman (2010), Thailand (2014) and Vietnam (2016).