International cyber sport center to open on Hainan

HAIKOU, August 3./TASS/. Chinese resort city of Sanya will set up an international center for cyber sport fans. According to www.hinews.cn, the investments in the project will exceed 4.78 billion yuan ($ 696 million).

The program is implemented with the participation of local authorities and the Ike culture and sports development company.

It is assumed that the special zone with an area of ​​742.500 square meters will draw the attention of young people and provide profits not only for the project's participants, but also will be benefucial for a number of industries of the city, focusing on a wide consumer market. The plan also contains the development of tourism industry and recreation for cyber sports professionals.

In June, the Hainan authorities announced a new policy to promote cyber sport. In the near future, about 1 billion yuan (more than $ 146 million) will be allocated to the project's implementation; measures will be taken to attract capital, efficient distribution of labor resources, ease taxes and migration legislation, organize viral contests and provide information support.

According to China's Tencent corporation forecasts, the number of cyber sports enthusiasts in the country this year should exceed 350 million people.