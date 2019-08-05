Russian tennis player Medvedev rises to No. 9 in ATP rankings

August 5, /TASS/. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev has climbed one spot in the ATP rankings to equal his career-high of No. 9, the updated rankings were published on the organization’s official website on Monday.

Medvedev lost on Sunday in the final match of the 2019 ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) tournament in Washington DC, the Citi Open, to Australia’s Nick Kyrgios.

The Australian tennis player, who is currently 52nd in the ATP rankings, defeated 3rd-seed Medvedev in straight sets 7-6 (8-6); 7-6 (7-4).

"We all know how well Nick can play when he wants to," the Russian tennis player was quoted by the ATP website as saying after the match. "This week he wanted to play, and he was tough."

The 24-year-old Australian player will pack 500 ATP points and is expected to climb to the top 30 of the ATP rankings, which will be released later on Monday. Kyrgios also packed $365,390 in prize money winning the Citi Open.

"This has honestly been one of my favorite weeks of my life. I've made massive strides," he said. "I started becoming friends with the smoothie guy, he knew what smoothie I wanted."

"I was playing ping pong with some kids before I'm playing," Kyrgios said. "You guys were amazing. It was honestly a week to remember."

Medvedev entered the ATP’s Top-10 on July 15. He is the four-time winner of the ATP tournaments and his best result playing in the Grand Slam competitions was reaching the quarterfinals stage of the 2019 Australian Open.

Karen Khachanov remains the highest-ranked Russian at No. 8. Another Russian, Andrey Rublev, dropped to No. 70.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic continues to dominate the list with 12,415 points, followed by Spaniard Rafael Nadal (7,945) and Swiss Roger Federer (7,460).

ATP rankings July 22:

1 (1). Novak Djokovic (Serbia) - 12415 points;

2 (2). Rafael Nadal (Spain) - 7945;

3 (3). Roger Federer (Switzerland) - 7460;

4 (4). Dominic Thiem (Austria) - 4755;

5 (6). Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) - 4045;

6 (7). Kei Nishikori (Japan) - 4040;

7 (5). Alexander Zverev (Germany) - 4005;

8 (9). Karen Khachanov (Russia) - 2890;

9 (10). Daniil Medvedev (Russia) - 2745;

10 (9). Kevin Anderson (RSA) - 2500;

70 (49). Andrey Rublev (Russia) - 996.