Russian NBA Champ Mozgov says US doctors’ diagnosis of his knee injury may be wrong

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS, Andrei Kartashov/. Russia’s NBA champion Timofei Mozgov told TASS on Friday he believed that doctors in the United States made a mistake treating him for a knee injury.

"There is some progress in my knee injury recovery, although not as speedy as it should be since it is an old-time trauma," Mozgov said in an interview with TASS. "I don’t want to make wrongful accusations in regard to American doctors, but their treatment of my injury was not quite correct."

"It seems to me at the moment that they have been treating me based on a wrong diagnosis," he continued. "Nothing terrible has happened, but the injury has aggravated as the time went by."

The 33-year-old center is currently recovering from a knee trauma, which forced him to skip the past season. On July 31, Mozgov signed a one-year contract with Russian basketball club Khimki.

Mozgov is one of the first two Russian basketball players to win the much-coveted NBA Champion’s ring, which he snatched playing for Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015. His compatriot and teammate at that time, Sasha Kaun, was the other Russian national to enjoy the privilege of earning the US-based basketball league’s championship ring, although he spent less time on the court compared to Mozgov.