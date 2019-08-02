Female team of referees to officiate 2019 UEFA Super Cup between Liverpool and Chelsea

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. A female team of referees, led by Stephanie Frappart, has been appointed to officiate the 2019 UEFA Super Cup between football clubs Liverpool and Chelsea, the press office of the European governing football body announced in a statement on Friday.

"History will be made at the UEFA Super Cup on 14 August in Istanbul as Stephanie Frappart will lead a team of predominantly female officials who will take charge of the encounter between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC," UEFA’s statement reads.

Frappart, 35, was appointed the head referee of the match, while Manuela Nicolosi of France and Michelle O'Neill from the Republic of Ireland will serve as the assistant referees.

"This will be the first time that a female official takes charge of a major UEFA men's competition event — a showpiece match seen as the curtain-raiser to the new season, pitting the UEFA Champions League holders against the winners of the UEFA Europa League at Besiktas Park in Istanbul," the statement adds.

Last month, Frappart refereed the final match of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup between the national teams of the Netherlands and the United States in Lyon.

"I have said on many occasions that the potential for women's football has no limits and I am delighted that Stephanie Frappart has been appointed to officiate at this year's UEFA Super Cup along with assistant referees Manuela Nicolosi and Michelle O'Neill," the statement quoted UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin as saying.

"As an organisation, we place the utmost importance on the development of women's football in all areas," Ceferin continued. "I hope the skill and devotion that Stephanie has shown throughout her career to reach this level will provide inspiration to millions of girls and women around Europe and show them there should be no barriers in order to reach one's dream."

The statement also added that the innovative Video Assistance Referee (VAR) system would be in operation during the Super Cup match in Istanbul this month.

"The VAR official will be Clement Turpin from France, and he will be aided by fellow countryman Francois Letexier, Mark Borsch of Germany and Italy's Massimiliano Irrati," the statement reads.

According to the UEFA statistics, Frappart will not be the first female referee assigned to officiate men’s UEFA tournaments as Nicole Petignat of Switzerland was serving as a referee between 2004 and 2009 at the UEFA Cup qualifying round matches.

"Stephanie [Frappart] has proved over a number of years that she is one of the best female referees, not just in Europe but across the world," UEFA Chief Refereeing Officer Roberto Rosetti stated.

The UEFA Super Cup between the Champions League winners Liverpool FC and Europa League Champions Chelsea FC is scheduled to be held at the Vadafone Park in Turkey’s Istanbul on August 14.