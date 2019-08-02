Swedish forward Jordan Larsson joins Russia’s Spartak Moscow football club

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Russian football club Spartak Moscow has signed a contract with Swedish forward Jordan Larsson, the club’s press service announced on Friday.

Before signing up with Spartak Moscow FC Larsson played for Sweden’s FC Norrkoping, where he came to in January 2018 leaving Dutch FC N.E.C. His transfer deal at that time was estimated at 500,000 Euros (over $554,700).

The 22-year-old Swedish forward booked 11 goals and one assist in 16 matches playing for FC Norrkoping.

Jordan Larsson is the son of 1994 FIFA World Cup bronze medalist Henrik Larsson and he already played two matches for the Swedish national football team.

Throughout its almost one century-long history, Spartak Moscow FC was 12-time USSR champion, ten-time Russia champion and the club is the winner of other numerous awards and trophies.

The club is currently ranked 10th in the 2019/2020 season of the Russian Premier League (RPL) having earned four points in three matches.