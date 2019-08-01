NHL Washington Capitals’ captain Ovechkin says may wrap up sports career after 2021

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Russia’s NHL Stanley Cup winner and three-time world champion Alexander Ovechkin said on Thursday it was possible that he would wrap up his sports career after 2021.

Ovechkin’s contract with NHL’s Washington Capitals is set to expire following the 2020-2021 season.

"I have two more years to play, under my contract," the 33-year-old Washington Capitals captain told a news conference hosted by TASS on Thursday. "Let us wait and see whether I will continue my career as everything depends on the health."

"I would not want to have my limbs shattered as I would better spend my time running around with children," he said.

Responding to a question on whether he pondered starting an ice hockey coaching career if he retires, Ovechkin said: "I would rather stay aside."

Last season, Capital’s captain Ovechkin scored 89 points (51 goals, 38 assists). He was named the best scorer of the season surpassing the threshold of 50 goals for the eighth time and in terms of the most 50-goal seasons.

Ovechkin is now the third in the history of US-based ice hockey league NHL after Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy (nine seasons each). The 33-year-old forward also booked 9 points (4 goals, 5 assists) in the playoffs 1st round this year.

The NHL Awards gala in Las Vegas on June 19 presented Ovechkin with another Maurice Richard Trophy.

"Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin won his second straight and eighth overall Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy, scoring a League-leading 51 goals in 81 games to edge Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (50 in 82 GP) and Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (47 in 82 GP)," the NHL announced in a statement following the ceremony.

"Ovechkin became the first player in NHL history to top the League in goals eight times, breaking a tie with Bobby Hull (7x). He did so by reaching the 50-goal milestone for the eighth time, behind only Mike Bossy (9) and Wayne," the statement added.