Moscow official: Spartak vs. Dynamo football match to be played on August 3

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The 4th round match of the Russian Premier League (RPL) between football clubs Spartak and Dynamo will be played in line with the previously approved schedule on August 3 at the Okritie-Arena in Moscow, a senior official with the Moscow administration said on Thursday.

Spartak Moscow FC fined over $1,000 for fans misconduct at match with Ufa FC

"The match between Spartak and Dynamo will be played on August 3 at the Okritie-Arena at 19:00 Moscow time," Alexander Gorbenko, a Moscow deputy mayor in charge of regional security and information policy, told journalists.

"The match will be held in line with the schedule and there will be no delays," Gorbenko added.

The over 45,300-seat capacity Otkritie-Arena is a home stadium for Spartak Moscow FC since its construction in 2014.

This football arena was officially called Spartak Stadium when it hosted matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The construction of the Otkritie-Arena began in 2010 and was completed in 2014. The arena occupies an area of 53,758 square meters (13.2 acres) and is almost 53 meters (174 feet) high.

The official opening of the Otkritie-Arena in the northwest of the Russian capital took place on September 5, 2014, when Spartak FC played its inaugural home match against Serbian FC Crvena Zvezda.

Throughout its almost one century-long history, Spartak Moscow FC was 12-time USSR champion, ten-time Russia champion and holder of numerous titles and trophies. The distinguished club had no stadium of its own to host home matches until the opening of the Okritie-Arena in 2014.