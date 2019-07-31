Russia’s heavyweight boxer Povetkin to clash with Britain’s Fury on August 31

The fight between 39-year-old Povetkin and 24-year-old Fury will be held within the frames of the Night of the Championship Boxing event, which has the prime fight of the night between WBA and WBO Lightweight Champion Vasily Lomachenko of Ukraine and Luke Campbell of the Great Britain.

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russian heavyweight boxer Alexander Povetkin will hold his next bout against Britain’s Hughie Fury on August 31 at the O2 Arena in London, the Boxing World promotion company, which represents the Russian boxer, announced on Wednesday.

Late last year Povetkin underwent a surgery on his elbows and media reported later that the Russian boxer was most likely to hold his next fight in the US city of Chicago in May. However, Povetkin told TASS in late March that as his next possible fight was still unscheduled, he continued practicing hard.

Povetkin, who turns 40 in September, said at that time that he was "not thinking about wrapping up with sports career."

On September 22, 2018, UK’s WBA belt holder Anthony Joshua defeated Povetkin in the seventh round with a technical knockout, defending his WBA (World Boxing Association), WBO (World Boxing Organization) and IBF (International Boxing Federation) world heavyweight titles. The Russian boxer was rushed for a medical assistance after the match.

Povetkin is known to the fans as the ‘Russian Vityaz,’ and boasts a personal record of 34 wins (24 KOs) and two defeats throughout his career. The Russian boxer is also the gold medalist of the 2004 Summer Olympic Games in Athens.

Hughie Fury, who is a cousin of former IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO Champion Tyson Fury, has a record of 23 wins (13 by KOs) and two defeats.