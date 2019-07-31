Russia’s NBA Champ Timofei Mozgov signs one-year contract with Khimki basketball club

The 33-year-old center is currently recovering from a knee injury, which forced him to skip the past season.

"Timofei has just signed a contract for the period of one year," the press service of Khimki BC stated.

Mozgov is one of the first two Russian basketball players to win the much-coveted NBA Champion’s ring, which he snatched playing for Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015. His compatriot and teammate at that time, Sasha Kaun, was the other Russian national to enjoy the privilege of earning the US-based basketball league’s ring of the champion, although he spent less time on the court compared to Mozgov.

Russia’s powerful basketball center Mozgov, who is two meters and 16 centimeters tall (7 feet and 1 inch) and weighs 125 kg (275 pounds), said in an interview with TASS earlier in the month he hoped to join the national team for the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China, but was undergoing a medical treatment on a knee injury.