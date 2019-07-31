Russia’s annual fee to World Anti-Doping Agency will exceed $1 million by 2021

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Annual fees paid to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) are increasing by eight percent each year, Head of Sport Conventions Division of the Council of Europe Sergei Khrychikov told TASS on Wednesday.

TASS reported earlier that Russia had paid in full its annual fee to WADA for 2019. The sum allocated to the global anti-doping body by Russia totaled $946,747.

"The budget of the World Anti-Doping Agency will be increasing by eight percent annually by 2021," Khrychikov said. "Therefore, individual payments of countries will be increasing proportionally."

Considering the eight-percent hike the Russian annual fee to WADA will increase by $75,739 and will total over $1.02 million.

The highest fees were paid to WADA in 2019 by the United States ($2.5 million), Japan ($1.5 million in addition to a voluntary contribution of $163,312) and Canada ($1.25 million).