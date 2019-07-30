Tennis player Sharapova to compete in WTA Toronto, Cincinnati

The Toronto tournament will begin on August 5, 32-year old Sharapova will take to the courts of the Rogers Cup for the eighth time, her best performance there is the 2009 final, when she lost to another Russian, Elena Dementieva. Last year, Sharapova was defeated in the third round of the competitions.

TASS, July 30. Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova is set to play the US Open Series Rogers Cup, held this year in Canadian Toronto, and the US Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, the athlete’s official website says.

The next week Sharapova is expected to play in the US. The Russian will compete in Cincinnati for the fifth time, she won the tournament back in 2011. She last contested the Cincinnati trophy in 2014, losing in the semifinals.

Both tournaments are held on hard. The final Grand Slam tournament of the tennis season, US Open, will begin on August 26.

Sharapova is currently ranked 82nd in the WTA rankings. She has 36 WTA singles titles to her name and has won all four Grand Slam tournaments - Wimbledon in 2004, US Open in 2006, Australian Open in 2008 and French Open in 2012 and 2014, completing a rare career Grand Slam.