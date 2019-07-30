Boxer Dadashev to be buried in St Petersburg on Sunday

"St. Petersburg’s Sports Federation of Boxing told TASS that the boxer’s funeral will be held in line with Islamic tradition.

"Dadashev will be laid to rest at the Petergof cemetery on August 4," the spokesperson said.

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Boxer Maksim Dadashev, who died in the United States after a fight, will be buried at the Petergof cemetery in St. Petersburg’s Petrodvortsovy District, the boxer’s team told TASS on Tuesday.

"He lived in Petergof. As far as I know, he will be buried in accordance with Islamic tradition. He was Lezghin," the federation’s spokesperson said.

Dadashev was hospitalized after his welterweight category fight against Puerto Rican boxer Subriel Matias (under-63.5 kg weight category) on the night of July 19 in Oxon Hill, the US state of Maryland.

The Russian boxer’s team threw in the towel in the 11th round due to a rapidly worsening condition of Dadashev, as Matias repeatedly landed heavy punches on his face and body.

After the fight was stopped and Dadashev left the ring, he started vomiting and then lost his consciousness. He was rushed to a local hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with a severe case of a brain swelling. A craniotomy surgery followed immediately.

Maxim Dadashev, known by the alias ‘Mad Max,’ was 28-years old. Born in the Russian city of Saint Petersburg he boasted a professional boxing record of 13 wins (11 by KOs) and one defeat. Dadashev suffered his only defeat on July 19 in the fight against Matias.