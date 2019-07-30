Russian Boxing Federation mulls organizing new tournament in memory of late Dadashev

Russian boxer Dadashev died in a US hospital last week after sustaining severe injuries to his head in a boxing bout on July 19.

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The Russian Boxing Federation (RBF) plans organizing a tournament to honor late boxer Maxim Dadashev, who died earlier in the month in a US hospital due to sustained injuries in the ring, RBF Secretary General Eduard Kremlev told TASS on Tuesday.

"We will discuss a possible organization of this tournament and I believe we will have the required support as all boxers are in favor unanimously," Kremlev said in an interview with TASS.

"We will certainly organize this tournament," Kremlev added.

Dadashev was hospitalized after his welterweight category fight against Puerto Rican boxer Subriel Matias (under-63.5 kg weight category) on the night of July 19 in Oxon Hill, the US state of Maryland.

The Russian boxer’s team threw in the towel in the 11th round due to a rapidly worsening condition of Dadashev, as Matias repeatedly landed heavy punches on his face and body.

After the fight was stopped and Dadashev left the ring, he started vomiting and then lost his consciousness. He was rushed to a local hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with a severe case of a brain swelling. A craniotomy surgery followed immediately.

Maxim Dadashev, known by the alias ‘Mad Max,’ was 28-years old. Born in the Russian city of Saint Petersburg he boasted a professional boxing record of 13 wins (11 by KOs) and one defeat. Dadashev suffered his only defeat on July 19 in the fight against Matias.