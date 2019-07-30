Brazilian midfielder Fernando leaves Spartak Moscow FC for China’s Beijing Guoan

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Brazilian defensive midfielder Fernando is leaving Russia’s Spartak Moscow football club for China’s Beijing Guoan FC, the press service of the Russian club released a statement on Tuesday.

The contract of the 27-year-old Brazilian footballer with Spartak Moscow FC was due to expire on June 30, 2021. According to the statement, Fernando will continue his career with Beijing Guoan. No details of the transfer are disclosed.

Fernando joined Spartak Moscow in 2016 and booked 12 goals and 10 assists in 98 matches with the club at different tournaments.

Playing for Spartak Moscow the Brazilian footballer became the winner of the Russian Premier League (RPL) and of the Russia Super Cup. Before joining Spartak, he played for Brazilian FC Gremio (2009-2013), Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk (2013-2015) and Italy’s Sampdoria (2015-2106).

Throughout its almost one century-long history, Spartak Moscow FC was 12-time USSR champion, ten-time Russian champion and recipient of other numerous awards and trophies.

The club is currently ranked 10th in the current 2019/2020 season of the Russian Premier League having earned four points in three matches.