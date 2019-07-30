Russian tennis star Kuznetsova gets US visa following weeks of controversy

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Svetlana Kuznetsova wrote on Instagram on Tuesday that she has obtained a US visa to be able to vie in the competitions on the US soil.

In July, Kuznetsova reported she had been forced to withdraw from the WTA tournament in Washington D.C. due to problems with getting a US visa. The tournament runs from July 29 through August 4. Last year, the Russian won the title. Kuznetsova earlier noted that she had been waiting for her visa to be ready since February.

Late last week, Spokesperson at the US Embassy in Moscow Andrea Kalan wrote on her official Twitter page that "the American visa for Russian tennis player Svetlana Kuznetsova is ready."

"Better late than never," Kuznetsova commented.

Earlier, the Russian Embassy in the US sent a note of protest to the US Department of State, demanding that they cease the discriminatory policy of refusing visas to Russian participants in international events.

This season’s final Grand Slam tournament, the US Open, is due to be held on August 26-September 8. Kuznetsova won the title back in 2004. The 34-year-old Russian tennis star is the winner of 18 WTA tennis tournaments and is the two-time Grand Slam champion, namely of the 2004 US Open and the 2009 French Open. Kuznetsova is currently ranked 108th in the WTA ratings list.