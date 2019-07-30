Former midfielder of Russian national football team Samedov wraps up his sports career

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Alexander Samedov, a former midfielder of the Russian national football team and Spartak Moscow FC, announced on Tuesday a decision to wrap up with sports career.

"My dear friends, relatives and fans. This is the moment for me to announce that a wrap up with my sports career of a football player," Samedov, 35, wrote in his Instagram account.

"For many years I have been living, working and playing, dreaming and making plans, knowing that you have been all always by my side," Samedov stated. "All this time I strived to achieve victories and results so that you all would be proud of me and the Russian football."

Samedov debuted in 2002 with the Russian football club Spartak Moscow. Between 2005 and 2016, he played for Lokomotiv, Dinamo and Moscow football clubs. He rejoined with Spartak Moscow FC in 2017 having won with the club the Russian Championship and the Russia Super Cup. He is also the four-time winner of the Russia Cup.

Early this year he joined as a free agent Russian football club Krylya Sovetov and booked four assists in nine matches.

Samedov played 53 matches with the Russian national football team, including at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

At the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia the national football team of hosts managed for the first time in history to reach the knock-out stage of the world championships, but lost in the quarterfinals stage to Croatia, which edged them out in a 4-3 penalty shootout win.

Following the quarterfinals defeat to Croatia at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Samedov announced to journalists that he wrapped up with his football career with the Russian national football team.