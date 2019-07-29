Russia’s heavyweight boxer Povetkin most likely to fight in London on August 31

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russian heavyweight boxer Alexander Povetkin is planning to hold his next bout on August 31 in London, Vadim Kornilov, a spokesman for the Boxing World promotion company, told TASS on Monday.

"Povetkin is most likely to hold his next fight in London on August 31," Kornilov said in an interview with TASS.

In mid-June a source in the team of the Russian boxer told TASS that Scott Alexander of the United States was likely to be the next opponent of Povetkin at a boxing tournament in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah on July 12, however, a decision was made later to cancel this bout.

In mid-July, Kornilov told TASS that Povetkin was gearing up for a bout in August and the fight would most likely take place in the United Kingdom.

Late last year Povetkin underwent a surgery on his elbows and media reported later that the Russian boxer was most likely to hold his next fight in the US city of Chicago in May.

However, Povetkin told TASS in late March that as his next possible fight was still unscheduled, he continued practicing hard.

Povetkin, who turns 40 in September, said at that time that he was "not thinking about wrapping up with sports career."

On September 22, 2018, UK’s WBA belt holder Anthony Joshua defeated Povetkin in the seventh round with a technical knockout, defending his WBA (World Boxing Association), WBO (World Boxing Organization) and IBF (International Boxing Federation) world heavyweight titles. The Russian boxer was rushed for a medical assistance after the match.

Britain’s Anthony Joshua, known to the fans simply as ‘AJ,’ boasts a record of 22 wins (21 KOs) and one defeat since the beginning of his professional career.

Povetkin is known to the fans as the ‘Russian Vityaz,’ and boasts a personal record of 34 wins (24 KOs) and two defeats throughout his career. The Russian boxer is also the gold medalist of the 2004 Summer Olympic Games in Athens.