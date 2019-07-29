China's Sanya to host Asian Beach Games 2020

SANYA, July 29./TASS/. The Sixth Asian Beach Games will be held in 2020 in the resort city of Sanya, located in the south of the Chinese island province of Hainan. This has been stated on the official website of the organizers of the competition.

The games are due to run from November 28 to December 6. Athletes will demonstrate their skills in swimming, water polo, beach athletics, basketball, volleyball, handball, football, wrestling, rowing, sailing, surfing and others.

The event’s website stressed that “Sanya had already established itself as one of the most attractive tourist destinations with over 22 mln visitors a year; the city is not dubbed the 'Chinese Hawaii' for nothing".

It is also noted that Sanya's climate, infrastructure and beaches are ideal for holding sports events. For example, an ideal coastline - an abundance of hotels, hotel complexes, training grounds and exits to the beaches made the construction of a separate sports village unnecessary. Athletes, coaches, fans and other participants of the games will conveniently be located in the tourist area of the city, which will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the development of Hainan's tourism industry.

Asian Beach Games is an event held every two years among Asian athletes. Traditionally, the Games include competitions in water sports (swimming, sailing, water polo), beach options for some sports (football, volleyball, basketball, sambo, bodybuilding, handball), as well as mixed sports, which are a combination of competitions for land and water.

For the first time the Asian Beach Games took place in 2008 in Bali, Indonesia. Sanya is not the first Chinese city to host competitions. In 2012, the Games were held in Haiyang City in Shandong Province. Over the years, competitions were also held in Indonesia (2008), Oman (2010), Thailand (2014) and Vietnam (2016).