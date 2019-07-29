NHL’s Tampa 'signs up' Russian goalkeeper Vasilevskiy for eight more years — agent

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russian goalkeeper Andrei Vasilevskiy has signed a new contract with US-based NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning ice hockey club extending the previously signed deal for eight more years, his agent Dan Milstein announced on Monday.

Gold Star Hockey client Andrei Vasilevskiy has signed an 8-year extension with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He would like to thank great fans, ownership and management for making Tampa such a great place play and live for him and his family. #WeAreGoldStar ! pic.twitter.com/e6ZSGWU8BC

"Gold Star Hockey client Andrei Vasilevskiy has signed an 8-year extension with the Tampa Bay Lightning," Milstein wrote on Twitter.

The goalkeeper himself told TASS on Monday he was extremely satisfied with the terms of his newly inked contract with the National Hockey League’s (NHL) club Tampa Bay Lightning.

"I did not go deep into the details of the negotiations on the contract and was simply spending my summer vacation," Vasilevskiy told TASS. "However, my agent kept me informed all the time and I believe he did a great job."

"I am extremely satisfied with this contract, just like the rest of my family," the Russian goalkeeper added.

According to Elliotte Friedman, an NHL insider and a journalist from Sportsnet television channel, Vasilevskiy’s new contract with Tampa Bay Lightning would bring the Russian player an average annual income of $9.5 million.

"This will be a $9.5 million AAV, with almost $45 million in bonuses," Friedman wrote on Twitter.

The 25-year-old Russian ice hockey player was awarded with the Vezina Trophy as the best goalkeeper of the US-based league in the past season on June 19 at the NHL Awards ceremony in Las Vegas.

Vasilevskiy is now the second Russian goalkeeper in the prestigious North American ice hockey league to be awarded the Vezina Trophy. His compatriot Sergei Bobrovsky, who played for Columbus Blue Jets and moved on to Florida Panthers after this season, was awarded this trophy twice — after the 2012/2013 and 2016/2017 seasons.

Playing for the Russian national ice hockey team at the IIHF World Championships, Vasilveskiy won gold in 2014 and bronze in 2017 and 2019.

At the 2019 IIHF World Championship in Slovakia, where Russia got bronze, Vasilevskiy was named the best goalkeeper of the championship.