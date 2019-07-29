Russian FC Zenit St. Petersburg eyes contract with Barcelona’s Brazilian striker Malcom

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Zenit St. Petersburg football club is likely to sign up Brazilian striker Malcom, who is currently playing for Spain’s Barcelona FC, Spanish sports daily Marca announced on Monday.

According to the Spanish daily, the football club from the Russian second largest city of Saint Petersburg is ready to offer 40 million euros (some $44.5 million) for the 22-year-old forward and the football clubs hold negotiations on the issue as both Malcom and Barcelona FC are interested in his switch of the teams.

Last year, Barcelona FC paid 41 million Euros ($45.6 million) to sign up the Brazilian forward, according to the daily, therefore the Spanish club’s management has no interest in trading Malcom for a lesser sum. Malcom’s contract with Barcelona FC is in force until the summer of 2023.

Malcom previously played for Brazil’s Corinthians FC (2014-2016) and French FC Bordeaux (2016-2018). Playing for Barcelona FC last season, he booked four goals and two assists in 24 matches.