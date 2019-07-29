Russian Swimming Federation’s chief says WADA has no complaints about Russian swimmers

GWANGJU /South Korea/, July 29. /TASS, Artyom Kuznetsov/. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has not initiated cases of possible violations in regard to Russian swimmers as yet following the reanalysis of the data from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory, Vladimir Salnikov, the president of the Russian Swimming Federation (RSF), told TASS on Monday.

WADA’s press service announced earlier this month that it suspected 298 Russian athletes of violating anti-doping regulations based on the LIMS (Laboratory Information Management System) data retrieved from the Moscow Anti-Doping Lab.

According to WADA, its Intelligence and Investigations (I&I) body compiled evidentiary packages following the reanalysis of the data. The packages were forwarded to the relevant international sports federations, "which have commenced the assessment of the evidence with a view to identifying those cases to take forward as Anti-Doping Rule Violations."

"The International Swimming Federation [FINA] has no complaints whatsoever in regard to our federation," Salnikov said in an interview with TASS. "At the same time our federation is firm maintaining the stance that only good training is capable of yielding [good] results."

"This is the only thing that we believe in, and we are not giving in to temptations," Salnikov, who is also a member of the FINA Bureau, stated. "Therefore, there have been no complaints voiced either on behalf of FINA or the World Anti-Doping Agency."

Specialists from WADA were granted access to the database of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory in January this year and copied 24 terabytes of information on Russian athletes’ doping samples collected between 2012 and 2015. WADA experts finished their work to retrieve doping samples from the Moscow Lab on April 30 having collected 2,262 doping samples in 4,524 containers (Samples A and B).

The WADA Executive Committee reinstated the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) on September 20, 2018 on condition that before December 31, 2018 WADA experts would be granted access to doping samples at the Moscow Anti-Doping Lab, which was sealed off in connection with a federal investigation.