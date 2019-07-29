Russian Boxing Federation: US organizers of Dadashev’s bout may be sued on two counts

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Lawyers are preparing a lawsuit against the organizers of the last bout of late Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev based on two counts of possible violations, a spokesman for the Russian Boxing Federation (RBF) told TASS on Monday.

Russian boxer Dadashev died in a US hospital last week after sustaining severe injuries to his head in a boxing bout on July 19.

"The lawsuit will be filed on behalf of Dadashev’s widow and the [Russian Boxing] Federation will be rendering all the necessary support and assistance," the spokesman said in an interview with TASS. "We have already hired lawyers, who are preparing the required documents."

"The lawsuit at the issue may be based on two factors," he continued. "The first one, is that we suspect that the authenticity of Maxim [Dadashev’s] medical records was not properly verified and that he had prior health issues."

"The second factor, is that we see violations of medical assistance regulations both inside and outside of the ring, which could have also led to this outcome," the RBF spokesman added.

Last week, Dadashev’s manager Egis Klimas told TASS that the Russian boxer underwent all necessary health check-ups and had no health issues whatsoever. "Max did not forge health certificates. He always underwent health check-up in the US, ahead of every, or of every other fight," Klimas stated.