Russian Boxing Federation: US organizers of Dadashev’s bout may be sued on two counts

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Lawyers are preparing a lawsuit against the organizers of the last bout of late Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev based on two counts of possible violations, a spokesman for the Russian Boxing Federation (RBF) told TASS on Monday.
Russian boxer Dadashev died in a US hospital last week after sustaining severe injuries to his head in a boxing bout on July 19.
"The lawsuit will be filed on behalf of Dadashev’s widow and the [Russian Boxing] Federation will be rendering all the necessary support and assistance," the spokesman said in an interview with TASS. "We have already hired lawyers, who are preparing the required documents."
"The lawsuit at the issue may be based on two factors," he continued. "The first one, is that we suspect that the authenticity of Maxim [Dadashev’s] medical records was not properly verified and that he had prior health issues."
"The second factor, is that we see violations of medical assistance regulations both inside and outside of the ring, which could have also led to this outcome," the RBF spokesman added.
Last week, Dadashev’s manager Egis Klimas told TASS that the Russian boxer underwent all necessary health check-ups and had no health issues whatsoever. "Max did not forge health certificates. He always underwent health check-up in the US, ahead of every, or of every other fight," Klimas stated.
Dadashev was hospitalized after his welterweight category fight against Puerto Rican boxer Subriel Matias (under-63.5 kg weight category) on the night of July 19 in Oxon Hill, the US state of Maryland.
The Russian boxer’s team threw in the towel in the 11th round due to a rapidly worsening condition of Dadashev, as Matias repeatedly landed heavy punches on his face and body.
After the fight was stopped and Dadashev left the ring, he started vomiting and then lost his consciousness. He was rushed to a local hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with a severe case of a brain swelling. A craniotomy surgery followed immediately.
Maxim Dadashev, known by the alias ‘Mad Max,’ was 28-years old. Born in the Russian city of Saint Petersburg he boasted a professional boxing record of 13 wins (11 by KOs) and one defeat. Dadashev suffered his only defeat on July 19 in the fight against Matias.