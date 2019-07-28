Russian tennis player Kuznetsova hopes to get US visa next week

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Svetlana Kuznetsova hopes that the situation with her obtaining a US visa will be settled next week.

"So far, they have asked me [to just bring] the passport to the Embassy. We are waiting for the news next week," Kuznetsova told TASS.

In July, Kuznetsova said she had been forced to withdraw from the WTA tournament in Washington due to problems with getting the US visa. The tournament will run from July 29 through August 4, last year the Russian won the title. The Russian earlier said that she had been waiting for her visa to be ready since February.

Meanwhile, Spokesperson at the US Embassy in Moscow Andrea Kalan wrote on her official Twitter page on Friday that "the American visa for Russian tennis player Svetlana Kuznetsova is ready".

Earlier, the Russian embassy in the US sent a note of protest to the Department of State, demanding that they cease the discriminatory policy of refusing visas to Russian participants of international events.