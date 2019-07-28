Russian tennis player Rublev storms into ATP Hamburg final

TASS, July 28. Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev has defeated Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta in their semifinal match at the ATP Hamburg tournament.

The 21-year old Russian reached the final of the competition, 4:6, 7:5, 6:1. Rublev has now two victories over the Spaniard in two encounters. In the quarterfinals, Rublev overpowered fourth-ranked Austrian Dominic Thiem, 7:6 (7:3), 7:6 (7:5).

The Sunday’s final will saw Rublev going up against the defending champion, Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili, who outplayed fifth-ranked German Alexander Zverev in their semifinal match.

Rublev has reached his first ATP 500 Final in Hamburg (the winner receives 500 ranking points). The Russian occupies the 78th place in the ATP rankings and has one ATP title to his name, in 2017 he emerged victorious in Croatian Umag. His best Grand Slam performance to date is the 2017 US Open quarterfinal.

Carreno Busta is ranked 59th, his best Grand Slam achievement is the 2017 US Open semifinals. He also contested the 2017 French Open quarterfinals. The Spaniard has won three ATP titles.

The Hamburg tournament offers 1.7 euros prize fund.