Russians snatch 4 medals on 14th day of World Aquatics Championships

GWANGJU /South Korea/, July 26. /TASS/. Russian athletes have won three gold and one silver medals on the 14th day of the World Aquatics Championships held in South Korean Gwangju. Six medal sets were up for grabs.

Russian swimmers earned medals in all final competitions they took part in. The first gold medal of the Russian swimming team was won by Yulia Efimova in the women’s 200-meter breaststroke race. South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker finished second, Canadian Sydney Pickrem took bronze. Efimova was crowned world champion for the sixth time, equaling the record of renowned Russian swimmer Alexander Popov. She has also become the first woman in history to lead the World Championships’ 200-meter breaststroke race thrice.

Russian Evgeny Rylov was victorious in the men’s 200-meter backstroke final, US Ryan Murphy took silver, while Great Britain’s Luke Greenbank finished third.

Anton Chupkov also grabbed gold for his 200 meter breaststroke performance, setting up a new world record. Australia’s Matthew Wilson came second, while Japan’s Ippei Watanabe finished third.

The only silver medal of the Russian team on the 14th day came in the men’s 200-meter freestyle relay, as snatched by Mikhail Dovgalyuk, Mikhail Vekovishchev, Alexander Krasnykh and Martin Malyutin who delivered a great performance, losing only to Australians and overtaking the US team.

US Caeleb Dressel broke the world record in 100-meter butterfly semifinal race, covering the distance in 49.50 seconds.

In the overall medal table, the Chinese team is dominating the championships with 16 gold, 10 silver and 3 bronze medals. Russia comes second (12-9-4) and the United States is in the third place (7-9-10). The World Championships will end on July 28.