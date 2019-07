MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The American visa for Russian tennis player Svetlana Kuznetsova is ready, Spokesperson at the US Embassy in Moscow Andrea Kalan wrote on her official Twitter page on Friday.

"We’ve seen press reports about tennis player Svetlana Kuznetsova and her visa concerns. We have reached out to her directly to make sure she can travel and compete, but no answer. If you’re reading this, Svetlana, give us a call — your visa is waiting for you!" she wrote.